Andhra Pradesh minister Kala Venkata Rao sees Jana Sena-BJP secret pact, slams Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his recent remarks against TDP and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP State president and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao wrote a five-page open letter on Sunday.

In the letter addressed to Kalyan, the TDP leader posed 19 questions criticising the actor-turned-politician’s latest comments and ridiculing his recent public outreach programme. Rao said people are gods for politicians and their verdict is final. “People need upright and honest leaders. Which aspects of Kalyan, who claims to have started his party Jana Sena to question the wrong-doings in the society, reflect those two qualities?” he wondered.

The TDP leader said even as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were resorting to vindictive politics against AP, Kalyan, instead of questioning them, was criticising the TDP, which shows the ‘understanding’ between the two parties. “When people of the country are welcoming the anti-BJP alliance, why are you going the other way? Why are you supporting BJP, which has betrayed five crore people of AP?” he demanded to know.

Kalyan’s contradictory remarks, which change from place to place and time to time, have left the people of the State dumbstruck, he said, adding people would not believe him.