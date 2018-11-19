Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh minister Kala Venkata Rao sees Jana Sena-BJP secret pact, slams Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Kalyan’s contradictory remarks, which change from place to place and time to time, have left the people of the State dumbstruck, he said, adding  people would not believe him. 

Published: 19th November 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

In collage: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his recent remarks against TDP and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP State president and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao wrote a five-page open letter on Sunday. 

In the letter addressed to Kalyan, the TDP leader posed 19 questions criticising the actor-turned-politician’s latest comments and ridiculing his recent public outreach programme. Rao said people are gods for politicians and their verdict is final. “People need upright and honest leaders. Which aspects of Kalyan, who claims to have started his party Jana Sena to question the wrong-doings in the society, reflect those two qualities?” he wondered. 

The TDP leader said even as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were resorting to vindictive politics against AP, Kalyan, instead of questioning them, was criticising the TDP, which shows the ‘understanding’ between the two parties.  “When people of the country are welcoming the anti-BJP alliance, why are you going the other  way? Why are you supporting BJP, which has betrayed five crore people of AP?” he demanded to know. 

Kalyan’s contradictory remarks, which change from place to place and time to time, have left the people of the State dumbstruck, he said, adding  people would not believe him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jana Sena BJP Pawan Kalyan TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp