Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi prays at Tirumala temple

The Chief Justice of India, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, accompanied by his family members, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday.

Published: 19th November 2018 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Chief Justice of India, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, accompanied by his family members, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday.

They were received with the traditional ‘Istikapal’ temple honours on their arrival at the main entrance of the temple complex by TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju and other officials and were led into the sanctum sanctorum where they offered their prayers to the main deity.

Later at the Ranganayakula mandapam, the authorities presented them with the laddu prasadam and memento of the presiding deity. The priests showered Vedasirvachanams on them. DGP RP Thakur, District Collector PS Pradyumna, District Court Judge Junaid Ahmed Moulana, Anantapur Range DIG Kanthi Rana Tata, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Urban SP KKN Anburajan and others were present.

Ranjan Gogoi

