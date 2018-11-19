Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur will be in top 10 of Swachh 2019 ranks: GMC

The Guntur civic body has set the target to make Guntur secure a spot  among the top 10 cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2019 rankings. 

Published: 19th November 2018 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

The NTR bus station in Guntur (File | Express)

By Express News Service

The GMC has planned to conduct workshops and programmes for the same every day till December, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said. 

“Guntur, which is the one of the major cities the State along with Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, was placed 129th in the previous year’s rankings. It is very important to bring the sense of cleanliness and sanitation among the denizens,” he said, adding that special workshops on Swachh Survekshan would be organised on November 25, 26, 27 and 28.  

The sanitary inspectors and officials of the health department will upload data regarding daily progress of garbage collection on the Swachh Survekshan website, he said.  

Stating that officials were asked to arrange for additional equipment needed to maintain cleanliness across the city, the GMC chief added 100 per cent collection of household wastes would be achieved soon. 

He has also asked officials concerned to identify sites for construction of public toilets and locate houses without toilet facilities in an effort to put an end to open defecation in the city. 

