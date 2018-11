By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unidentified burglars broke into two houses in Chilakaluripet on Monday and robbed 20 sovereigns of gold and one kilogram silver ornaments, and `70,000 in cash.

According to local police, the houses, near Sarada Zilla Parishad High School, belonged to one Y Ramesh and his brother Rajesh who had gone to Nizampatnam to take holy dip in River Krishna at the time of the incident. Based on a complaint filed by them, a case was registered.