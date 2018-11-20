Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to write another letter to Centre seeking Polavaram funds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to write a letter to the Centre seeking release of funds for the completion of Polavaram project.



Conducting virtual inspection of the project on Monday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to expedite the works and meet the deadline at any cost. He said both concrete and earthworks should be completed as per schedule.

As a meeting is being conducted on the Polavaram project in New Delhi, the Chief Minister directed the officials to get the necessary clearances immediately. He said that radial gates should be erected on December 17. The Chief Minister said the Rehabilitation and Resettlement package works should be completed by January first week.

As on today, 61.03 per cent of project works were completed, including 81 per cent of earthworks, 48.60 per cent of concrete works, 90 per cent of left main canal works, 65.54 per cent of right main canal works, 61.94 per cent of radial gates works. Informing the CM about the priority projects, the officials said Adivipalli reservoir works were completed. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the works of other projects as per schedule.

Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, principal secretary to CM G Sai Prasad, Finance secretary M Ravichandra, CM additional secretary AV Rajamouli, R&R commissioner Rekha Rani, ENC M Venkateswara Rao and representatives of various companies of Polavaram project were present.

Earlier, taking stock of the situation in agriculture and allied sectors during the weekly teleconference on ‘Neeru-Pragathi’, the Chief Minister observed that despite 35 per cent deficit rainfall, water for irrigation was provided to Krishna delta through Pattiseema and Krishna water to Rayalaseema.

He observed that in view of the deficit rainfall and limited water resources, the only alternative left for the State is interlinking of rivers and water management. Expressing satisfaction over the progress of Rabi so far, he asked the agriculture department officials to be alert farmers on fall armyworm infestation. He directed them to conduct a workshop for farmers on pest management.

