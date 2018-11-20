Home States Andhra Pradesh

Issue Ayodhya Ram temple ordinance by December or face opposition in polls: Vishva Hindu Parishad to Centre

Raghavulu also criticised the recent Supreme Court order allowing women in their reproductive age to enter to Sabarimala temple. “We feel that it is a hasty order.

Published: 20th November 2018 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

VHP national general secretary Y Raghavulu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) all India joint general secretary Y Raghavulu said that the VHP would bring pressure on all members of the Parliament across the country, demanding an ordinance for the immediate construction of Sri Ram temple at the ‘Rama Janmabhoomi’ site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He was interacting with the media at the Public Library here on Monday. He explained their action plan to mount pressure on the BJP-led Central government to take up temple construction immediately. 

“If the government did not promulgate the ordinance before December, the VHP will take a firm stand against the government in the forthcoming elections. We will decide our further course of action plan on the temple construction at the Dharma Sansad during Kumbh Mela, at Prayaga on January 31 and February 1, 2019, in which around 20,000 Hindu dharma prachar pramukhs, including various Hindu ‘dharmika peeth’ seers, will participate,” he said.

“We are already on the job regarding the issue and completed one round of public awareness programmes across the country in October. This month, we have met some of the Parliament members and will meet the remaining MPs by the month-end. We have started to conduct special rituals, yajnas, Ram bhajans and related pooja programmes at all villages across the country, since Sunday and will continue till November 25 with a strong desire for the Ram temple construction to begin at Ayodhya, as the temple is a centuries-old dream of crores of Indians,” he said. “It is very unfortunate for crores of Indian devotees that even after four years, the Centre is not in a position to fulfil its promise on the temple construction,” he said.   

Raghavulu also criticised the recent Supreme Court order allowing women in their reproductive age to enter to Sabarimala temple. “We feel that it is a hasty order. The VHP believes that there are certain ‘dharmas’ and traditions in the ancient Indian tradition. A few judges cannot dictate new norms as traditions, hurting the feelings of crores of devotees,” he said. 

Rama Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

