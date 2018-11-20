Titli-hit areas in Andhra Pradesh to get free PDS supplies

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Monday said that the Centre had decided to supply PDS commodities free of cost for a period of six months in the cyclone-hit areas and also was mulling to extend the period for another six months under national food security scheme.

Speaking to the officials of several departments in a review meeting conducted in Srikakulam, he said that the Central government had also decided to release Rs 539 crore for the cyclone relief and would issue the GO on Tuesday. Though he did not name CM Naidu in his address, he narrated how the Central government had provided the relief services in the cyclone-affected areas.

He underscored the share of the Central government in the cyclone relief activities. Hansraj said that they had sent the NDRF teams on October 11 to take up rescue measures immediately after the calamity. An inter-ministerial team visited the cyclone-hit areas between October 24 and 26 in the district. He also said that the Centre had released `229 crore under the NDRF grants to the State in October.