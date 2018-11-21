Chandrababu Naidu’s national love only to mask his failure, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has wondered why Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is alleging that a conspiracy is being hatched at the Delhi-level to topple his government through ‘Operation Garuda’, is not ordering a probe into the same.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting at Kurupam in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday, the 302nd day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the YSRC party president questioned as to why Naidu, who is frequenting New Delhi, has not approached the President or Supreme Court seeking investigation into the conspiracy against the State government.

“Perhaps, due to the fear of being exposed, he is not seeking any investigation into the so-called ‘Operation Garuda’,” he observed. It is all to ensure that I-T, ED raids and searches do not happen on his premises till the elections. One should not be surprised if a GO is issued by the State government to prevent any order of Supreme Court for investigation into Naidu’s illegal assets, he said sarcastically.

“It seems Naidu is more worried about national issues than the State problems. In fact, it is not out of concern for the nation, but to mask the shortcomings of his governance in the State,” he alleged. “Despite several issues in the State, the Chief Minister is busy visiting Delhi or Kolkata. Drought occurred in about 470 mandals in the State during Kharif season.

As many as 507 mandals are reeling under drought during Rabi now. He has time to meet Deve Gowda in Bangalore, but no time to meet farmers, who have suffered crop loss,” Jagan said.Jagan said that the input subsidy dues in Kharif itself amount to `2,000 crore, but not a single paise has been released so far.

He lashed out at the Naidu government for ignoring the irrigation needs of farmers in Vizianagaram region and pointed out at the delay in Thotapalli reservoir. Pointing out at the Centre releasing just Rs 520 crore even after the Chief Minister wrote a letter putting the losses sustained due to cyclone Titli at Rs 3,435 crore, the Leader of the Opposition said that not even 15 per cent of the losses were taken care of.He was all praise for his party legislators Pushpa Srivani and Rajanna Dora for effectively combating the nefarious intentions of TDP, which has gobbled up 23 MLAs of the party in the State.