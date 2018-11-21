E-cars to replace government-hired vehicles in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

In the next one month, 300 vehicles will be replaced in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the coming days, government departments of Andhra Pradesh will set a new example in energy saving and pollution control. Conventional fuel cars hired by government departments in the State will be replaced by electric vehicles in a phased manner.

In the next one month, 300 vehicles will be replaced in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati. By February, next year,  4,000 vehicles are expected to be replaced. The State government has already signed a MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for the supply of 10,000 e-vehicles, which will be sedans manufactured by Mahindra and other companies.

“Now the procedures for exemption of registration and road tax for e-vehicles are over, the new-breed of the pollution-free vehicles could be seen on the roads in the State in coming days,” NREDCAP managing director M Kamalakar Babu told TNIE.

According to him, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is very much interested to see the State emerge as a model one not only in energy conservation but also in the reduction of vehicular pollution.To encourage e-vehicles, the State government has brought in Electric Mobility Policy 2018-23, under which various sops are offered to e-vehicles including exemptions of road tax and registration.

electric vehicles

