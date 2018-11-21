HC admits plea on turncoats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday admitted a ‘miscellaneous petition’ filed seeking a direction to AP Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao to declare all the 22 MLAs who defected from YSRC to the ruling TDP as ‘ineligible’. The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in the PIL filed by A Venkata Rambabu, ex-MLA from Markapuram in Prakasam district, with a plea to declare the defected MLAs as ‘ineligible’ and for cancellation of posts of those who were given Cabinet berths after their defection to ruling party. The petitioner sought their disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law.