Home States Andhra Pradesh

High Court seeks Election Commission stand on fake voters

The draft voters’ list will be announced on Jan 4 next year, he added.

Published: 21st November 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of India to spell out its stand on the PIL that urged the court not to allow finalisation of electoral rolls for publication in AP unless bogus, duplicate and ineligible voters are deleted from the rolls.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order on the PIL filed by Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy, former MLA from Anantapur district, seeking directions to the ECI to delete bogus, duplicate and ineligible voters from the State electoral rolls in pursuance of the representation made by him.

Petitioner’s counsel P Sudhakar Reddy told the court that there were about 53 lakh bogus and ineligible voters in the State, but the EC failed to take any steps for their removal in spite of representation made by the petitioner. He urged the court to direct the EC to prosecute booth level  and election officials concerned for allegedly breaching their duty in preparation of revised electoral rolls. “There are even voters who are over 100 years old in the list,” he said.

When the bench sought response from the ECI on the issue of preparation of voters’ list in AP, the counsel for the Commission submitted that steps were taken to provide voting right to the citizens by fixing 1 Jan, 2019 as the cut-off date. The draft voters’ list will be announced on Jan 4 next year, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission fake voters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp