India, Singapore join hands to fight against terrorism

Published: 21st November 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Singapore counterpart Ng Eng Hen addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday I G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: India and Singapore on Tuesday accepted the growing importance of international cooperation in tackling transnational security threats and agreed to take collective measures to tackle the threat of terrorism.

In a joint statement issued at the end of the 25th edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral  Exercise (SIMBEX) here, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Singapore counterpart Ng Eng Hen said that they had agreed to step up intelligence and information sharing, particularly in the areas of maritime security and counter terrorism and expand collaboration on submarine safety and rescue ops.

Both the ministers also commended the progress in defence technology collaboration under the auspices of the lndia-Singapore Defence Technology Steering Committee and the India-Singapore Defence Industry Working Group. The renewal of the bilateral agreement for the conduct of joint Army training and exercises in India was the highlight of the agreement. This agreement provides an exhaustive framework for the conduct of joint training, involving the Singapore Armed Forces in India and further strengthens the cooperation between the two forces.

Earlier in the day, Dr Ng attended the final sea phase of the SIMBEX on board INS Shakti. This multi-dimensional exercise witnessed participation of ships, submarines, as well as aircraft of both the sides and live firings at the sea.

Both the ministers complimented all personnel, who took part in the milestone event, which was a testament to the long-standing ties between the armed forces of the two countries and made it successful.
They also commended the conclusion of the Navy Implementing Arrangement Concerning Mutual Coordination, Logistics and Services Support in June 2018, which together with the Navy Bilateral Agreement concluded in November 2017, have expanded and deepened bilateral naval cooperation.

Sitharaman affirmed India’s full support and active participation in the regional security architecture of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus and its many initiatives. As an ADMM Plus member, India supports the adoption of the guidelines for air-military encounters, she said.

