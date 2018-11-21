Nara Lokesh to launch ‘Make in AP’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to provide a platform for start-ups, entrepreneurs and students for building innovative and sustainable solutions, the State government will launch a new initiative called ‘Make in AP’.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh will inaugurate the initiative to be rolled out in partnership with NASSCOM-10,000 Startups and Innovation Valley (formerly known as AP Innovation Society) on Wednesday.

A series of events like hackathons and boot camps will be held over the next four months in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.