Only senior leader will head Front, says N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been making all-out efforts to stitch together an anti-BJP alliance at the national level, on Tuesday said the proposed Front would select only such a senior leader from among the constituents as Prime Minister who would promise to implement the assurances made to the State as part of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Speaking at the Dharma Porata Deeksha meeting organised in Nellore city, he once again reiterated that there were only two Fronts in the country -- BJP and Anti-BJP. “We have to save the country by defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah in the next elections,’’ Naidu said, adding that he had taken the initiative to bring together all the national and regional parties.

“We will intensify our fight against the Centre. We have forged an alliance with the Congress to save the nation. We have not yet formalised our strategy. We will meet before winter session of Parliament and chalk out our action plan to fight against the BJP-led NDA government inside and outside the House,’’ Naidu said.

Stating that joining hands with the Congress was a ‘democratic compulsion’ and they even took one step forward by joining Maha Kutami in Telangana, the CM said he was fighting for the rights of the people of the State. “When we are fighting for the rights of the people, the BJP is hitting back at us,’’ he said and alleged that Modi orchestrated the attacks (CBI and IT raids) against his party leaders Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh and others.

Reacting to Modi’s remarks that ‘Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is more matured leader than he is’, Naidu said KCR was once his associate and it was he who encouraged him in politics.Naidu said the Opposition YSR Congress and its leaders were afraid of raising their voice against Modi.

He said the Centre had provided only Rs 3,900 crore to bridge a revenue deficit of Rs 16,000 crore in the State. Even small cities were awarded Metro projects but the same was denied to Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, Naidu alleged and said the Centre even failed to consider flight services to the State capital.

With Centre not coming to support the State, Naidu said they decided to set up their own steel plant. Speaking on the occasion, IT Minister Nara Lokesh described YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘donga puthrudu” and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as “datta puthrudu”. He said they both failed to raise voice against Prime Minister Modi. “BJP stands for Bharatiya Jagan Pawan,” he quipped.

Chandrababu to campaign in TS

Chandrababu Naidu is all set to take part in two public meetings in Telangana alongside AICC chief Rahul Gandhi as part of campaign for Maha Kutami candidates on November 29 and 30. Naidu will share dias with Rahul Gandhi, who according to sources, is likely to undertake a two-day visit to Telangana to campaign for his party candidates. Though the places where Rahul will attend the meetings are yet to be confirmed, Naidu will join him in the campaign as the TDP is a constituent of the Maha Kutami in Telangana. Naidu, however, is unlikely to share dias with former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, who is likely to take up one-day campaign in the State. Apart from sharing dias with Rahul, Naidu is also likely to attend a couple of public meeting in Telangana.