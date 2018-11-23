Home States Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attack: Eyewitness buys more time

YSRC Party leader Malla Vijaya Prasad, eyewitness of the alleged attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam airport on October 25.

Published: 23rd November 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

jaganmohan_reddy

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured on his left arm (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Party leader Malla Vijaya Prasad, eyewitness of the alleged attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, on Thursday sought more time to record his statement before the Special Investigation Team probing the case.

“I requested the SIT chief through a written plea to defer recording of my statement for another 15 days. As Jagan’s writ petition is pending before the Hyderabad High Court, which will hear the case on November 27, I requested for another 15 days’ time to record my statement,” Malla Vijaya Prasad explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp