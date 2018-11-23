YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attack: Eyewitness buys more time

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Party leader Malla Vijaya Prasad, eyewitness of the alleged attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, on Thursday sought more time to record his statement before the Special Investigation Team probing the case.

“I requested the SIT chief through a written plea to defer recording of my statement for another 15 days. As Jagan’s writ petition is pending before the Hyderabad High Court, which will hear the case on November 27, I requested for another 15 days’ time to record my statement,” Malla Vijaya Prasad explained.