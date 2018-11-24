470 dengue cases in EG this year

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As many as 470 cases of dengue and 1,730 cases of malaria have been reported in the district since January. The high figure is despite the civic bodies claiming that every precautionary measure, such as fogging and sanitation works, to keep the mosquitoes at bay were taken.

Corroborating the figures of reported cases of malaria and dengue fevers, District Medical Officer M Tulasi said there were no deaths reported from these viral fevers in the last 10 months.

The civic body is also holding awareness campaigns at educational institutions teaching kids about the steps needed to be taken to protect themselves from fevers. The residents are also being warned not to store water for any more than 24 hours to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr T Ramesh Kishore said there was no reason to panic and that the situation was under control. “The primary reason for dengue cases is lack of hygiene,” he said.

Stating the cases of viral fevers being reported from the Agency areas were declining, he said medical officers were deployed at rural and backward areas.