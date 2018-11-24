Home States Andhra Pradesh

 Andhra Pradesh Bar Council polls likely to be postponed

On Friday, two nominations were filed for the elections to the chairman post and four for vice-chairman posts of Telangana State Bar Council.

Published: 24th November 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Friday, two nominations were filed for the elections to the chairman post and four for vice-chairman posts of Telangana State Bar Council. Election to the said posts will be held at the State Bar council office on the High Court premises and result declaration will take place on Saturday. Voting will be by way of secret ballot.

The election will be held at 12.30 pm and result declaration 1.30 pm on the same day. As for the AP Bar Council, election is likely to be postponed as no nominations were filed for the said posts on Friday though election was scheduled to be held on Nov 25. The AP government has to issue gazette confirming the members elected to the council. As the gazette with the names of elected members was issued on Thursday, the members made a representation to the present special panel seeking more time for conduct of polls.

