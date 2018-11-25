40 Narasaraopeta Engineering College students get campus placement

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Savantis Solutions conducted campus placement drive at Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) here on November 23.

The multinational company conducted group discussions and HR rounds for B.Tech students and selected 40 students as network analysts. Savantis Solutions is offering web services to Fortune 500 companies like SAP and Amazon.

College vice-chairman Mittapalli Chakravarthy said the students will be later placed in HCL Technologies after imparting training, with an annual package of Rs 2.5 lakh.

College secretary M Ramesh Babu, principal Dr. M Sreenivasa Kumar and placement officer D Umasankar congratulated the selected students.