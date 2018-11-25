N Chandrababu Naidu raps JC Diwakar Reddy, Anantapur TDP leaders over groupism 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is apparently not happy with the situation in the party in Anantapur district, which is considered a TDP bastion. He is learned to have taken serious view of the differences between some party leaders in the district and issued a stern warning to some leaders and asked them to get their ‘act’ right.

According to party sources, the TDP chief held meetings with leaders of Kalyandurgam, Singanamala and Guntakal Assembly constituencies on Friday night and those from Kadiri and Puttaparthi Assembly constituencies on Saturday morning.

Armed with reports on party affairs in the district, Naidu pulled up some party leaders for their behaviour, which is putting the party at a disadvantage in the district. It is learnt that even Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy was not spared. Naidu told the leaders that groupism will not be tolerated in the party.

On Saturday, addressing the party’s extensive meeting, he reiterated that the party’s victory in the coming elections is a “historic necessity” and wanted the party cadre to publicise how the TDP government has brought more industries to the State, creating more jobs. He also urged them to tell people on the efforts taken by the TDP government for bringing Krishna water to Anantapur.

Speaking on the party’s new-found interest in national politics, Naidu said those criticising the TDP have colluded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To combat such forces, the TDP has joined hands with the Congress and joined people’s alliance in Telangana, he explained.

Taking exception to KCR’s repeated remarks against him, he said the TRS chief has no right to criticise him. “I do not understand why he (KCR) insults a me daily. Is it for making Hyderabad a prominent city on world map? Or is it for constructing hi-tech city? Instead of administering it properly, why is he resorting to criticise me. He has joined hands with Modi and it was one reason, the TDP joined people’s alliance,” he said.

Naidu expressed his happiness over Sonia Gandhi reiterating her stance and announcing that the Congress is duty bound to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

During the second day of his visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of various government schemes and programmes in the district. He stressed the need for more horticulture crops using micro-irrigation and officials were asked to focus on improving per capita income.