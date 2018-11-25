Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tribals pour out woes to Pawan Kalyan, hit out at government

On the request of the tribals, Kalyan beat the drums and danced with them on the occasion.

Published: 25th November 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during his bus journey from Rajamahendravaram to Rampachodavaram on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan travelled with tribals of agency area in East Godavari district in ‘Palle Velugu’ bus on Saturday afternoon from Rajamahendravaram to Rampachodavaram to know their problems.  Explaining their woes, displaced tribals said though State government in its report to the Centre claimed to have paid a compensation of `11.5 lakh per acre, in reality, they received between `3 lakh and `7 lakh per acre. 

They informed Kalyan that each tribal was provided two acres of land, which was not suitable for farming. Further, the houses given to them as part of rehabilitation are of poor quality and leaked at places when it rained. They urged Kalyan to take up the issue with the government.  

Tribals of Gadala, Korukonda and Gokavaram villages accorded him a warm welcome. While interacting with them on Bhupathipalem project in Suddigomma, Kalyan said projects are important for development, but rehabilitation to the displaced is equally important too. He inspected the lands given to the displaced and listened to their grievances. 

He was told that though lands are on banks of Musurmilli canal, water is not provided them. Women complained that toilets being constructed under Swachh Bharat Scheme are incomplete, forcing them to go out in the fields. He assured to take up their cause and strive for a solution. 

On the request of the tribals, Kalyan beat the drums and danced with them on the occasion. Later, addressing a public meeting at Rampachodavaram,  Kalyan lashed out at TDP government and YSRC for ignoring the welfare of tribals. “Tribals can get justice only with Jana Sena at the helm of affairs.”

Pawan Kalyan

