Bogus votes defeat very purpose of holding elections, says Undavalli Arun Kumar

The former MP said politics today has become a business and it is without a doubt that politicians are behind the entire episode of bogus votes.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 52.67 lakh votes in AP identified as duplicate, repeat, illegal, invalid, demographically similar entries (DSEs) got exposed due to efforts of Voter Analytics and Strategy Team (VAST), led by one Tummala Lokeshwar Reddy. Expressing concern over such a large number of bogus votes, which make up nearly 15 per cent of the total votes in the State, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar wondered if such was the case, what was the need for elections.  

Speaking to the media in a programme ‘Irregularities in voter rolls of Andhra Pradesh’, organised by Jana Chaitanya Vedika in Vijayawada on Sunday, Undavalli said, “When 2 per cent to 3 per cent of vote variation decides the final outcome of elections it defeats the very purpose of elections and bodes ill for a democracy.”

The former MP said politics today has become a business and it is without a doubt that politicians are behind the entire episode of bogus votes. “If not them, who is going to benefit? However, such an unprecedented scale of bogus votes should be treated seriously and remedial measures need to be initiated,” he said.

Tummala Lokeshwar Reddy said, “They have taken it to the EC’s notice and we expect some fireworks soon. We will be filing a PIL in the court soon requesting that Aadhar Card be linked with Voter Identity Card.”

Undavalli Arun Kumar

Comments

