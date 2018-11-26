Rs 242 crore plan of Simhachalam temple ready

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After two years of exercise, the Simhachalam — Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (SVLNSD) authorities have finalised the masterplan for future development of the devasthanam. The masterplan will be executed in 10 years’ time in four phases with an estimated Rs 241.75 crore.

The plan will be implemented after the approval of the State government and will be completed by 2028.

Recently, the authorities of SVLNSD explained about the new masterplan proposals to devasthanam hereditary trustee and Vizianagaram MP P Ashok Gajapathi Raju has also suggested a few modifications to the plan. After incorporating the suggestions of the hereditary trustee, Executive Officer (EO) K Ramachandra Mohan has discussed important aspects of the final masterplan draft with the other officials of the devasthanam.

“Our exercise to prepare the masterplan for futuristic development of Simhachalam Devasthanam has come to an end. Former Union minister for civil aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju also expressed satisfaction on the new masterplan proposals. “Very soon, we will submit the masterplan draft to our Endowments department higher officials for approval. After getting the government’s nod, the plan will be executed in 10 years,” Ramachandra Mohan said.

As per the information of SVLNSD authorities, the new masterplan has proposed many new constructions and facilities for the devotees at the hill shrine and its foothill. All the proposed development works worth Rs 241 crore should be taken up and completed in four phases. The first phase of works should be taken up from 2016 and should be completed by 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs 50.75 crore.

The second phase of works would be completed in 2019-2021 at an estimated Rs 110 crore. The third phase of works would be completed in 2022- 2025 with Rs 56 crore and the fourth and final phase of works would be completed by 2028 with Rs 24 crore.

The first phase of works include the construction of second ghat road, expansion works of the existing foot-path, setting up of a memorial pylon at the starting point of the footpath, construction of Srinivasa Nagar Kalyana mandapams, construction of shopping and commercial complex, two schools within the second compound wall of the temple along with the works of mini-lake, separate section for the hair cutting wing, new queue complex, repairs to temple top gopuram and canteen.

Many of these works were started in 2016 with at an estimated Rs 50.75 crore. “The number of devotees visiting the Simhachalam shrine has increased by 18% in the past 10 years and we have prepared the new masterplan to provide necessary facilities as per the requirements of pilgrims in the next 20 years,” the EO said.