Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 242 crore plan of Simhachalam temple ready

The plan will be implemented after the approval of the State government and will be completed by 2028.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Simhachalam temple

Simhachalam temple.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After two years of exercise, the Simhachalam —  Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (SVLNSD) authorities have finalised the masterplan for future development of the devasthanam. The masterplan will be executed in 10 years’ time in four phases with an estimated Rs 241.75 crore.

The plan will be implemented after the approval of the State government and will be completed by 2028.
Recently, the authorities of SVLNSD explained about the new masterplan proposals to devasthanam hereditary trustee and Vizianagaram MP P Ashok Gajapathi Raju has also suggested a few modifications to the plan. After incorporating the suggestions of the hereditary trustee, Executive Officer (EO) K Ramachandra Mohan has discussed important aspects of the final masterplan draft with the other officials of the devasthanam.

“Our exercise to prepare the masterplan for futuristic development of Simhachalam Devasthanam has come to an end.  Former Union minister for civil aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju also expressed satisfaction on the new masterplan proposals. “Very soon, we will submit the masterplan draft to our Endowments department higher officials for approval. After getting the government’s nod, the plan will be executed in 10 years,” Ramachandra Mohan said. 

As per the information of SVLNSD authorities, the new masterplan has proposed many new constructions and facilities for the devotees at the hill shrine and its foothill. All the proposed development works worth Rs 241 crore should be taken up and completed in four phases. The first phase of works should be taken up from 2016 and should be completed by 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs 50.75 crore.

The second phase of works would be completed in 2019-2021 at an estimated Rs 110 crore. The third phase of works would be completed in 2022- 2025 with Rs 56 crore and the fourth and final phase of works would be completed by 2028 with Rs 24 crore.

The first phase of works include the construction of second ghat road, expansion works of the existing foot-path, setting up of a memorial pylon at the starting point of the footpath, construction of Srinivasa Nagar Kalyana mandapams, construction of shopping and commercial complex, two schools within the second compound wall of the temple along with the works of mini-lake, separate section for the hair cutting wing, new queue complex, repairs to temple top gopuram and canteen.

Many of these works were started in 2016 with at an estimated Rs 50.75 crore. “The number of devotees visiting the Simhachalam shrine has increased by 18% in the past 10 years and we have prepared the new masterplan to provide necessary facilities as per the requirements of pilgrims in the next 20 years,” the EO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Simhachalam temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp