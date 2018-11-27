Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ayyappa devotees told to adhere to guidelines

To book their tickets for darshan in advance, devotees can log into sabarimala.keralartc.com.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With tense situation prevailing in Nilakal and Pamba base camps and Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala due to protests against Supreme Court order allowing entry to women of all ages to the temple, the State government has asked devotees from AP to adhere to the restrictions imposed by the Kerala government.

Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha, who reviewed the arrangements made by the Kerala government for the lakhs pilgrims visiting Sabarimala and other pilgrim centres in the southern State, said elaborate arrangements had been made for the convenience of devotees thronging the hill shrine until January 20. In a press release, Punetha called upon the devotees from AP to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Kerala government and make use of the public transportation to reach Pamba from Nilakkal base camp as restriction was imposed on private vehicles.

To book their tickets for darshan in advance, devotees can log into sabarimala.keralartc.com. Special focus was also laid by the government there and it has been providing resting sheds, toilet facility and drinking water, he said.

