Nephew behind trader’s murder, says Nellore SP

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore Sub-Division Police have solved the mystery behind the murder of trader Rajpurohit Mahendra Singh (40) which took place at Fathekhanpeta here on November 3.

According to police, Mahendra Singh’s nephew Rajpurohit Vikram Singh (27) allegedly hired four persons to kill his uncle. Disclosing the case details to the press here on Monday, SP Aishwarya Rastogi said Mahendra Singh was running Komal Power Tools shop in Fathekhanpeta. He asked his nephew Vikram to look after the shop at Fathekhanpeta and opened a new shop at Santhapeta. But, Vikram fudged accounts to show losses. After coming to know about the fraud committed by Vikram, Mahendra asked his nephew and his family to shift to Tirupati.

Mahendra also reneged on the promise of constructing a house for Vikram in Rajasthan. When Vikram asked his uncle to keep his promise, Mahendra turned him away.

Enraged, Vikram hatched a plot to murder his uncle. He hired four contract killers to murder Mahendra. On November 3, the miscreants opened fire on Mahendra and fled the spot. Police registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and nabbed Vikram after conducting investigation in Rajasthan and other places.