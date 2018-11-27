Home States Andhra Pradesh

Spl industrial park for women coming soon

Minister for IT and Panchayati Raj Nara Lokesh on Monday said the State government would develop a special industrial park for women entrepreneurs.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister Nara Lokesh speaking at FICCI women’s conference in Visakhapatnam on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Panchayati Raj Nara Lokesh on Monday said the State government would develop a special industrial park for women entrepreneurs. He also promised to provide incentives to Women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at FICCI women’s conference here, Lokesh said Visakhapatnam would  soon emerge as the IT hub of the State. “Many companies are coming forward to open their offices in the port city after it was developed as Fintech Valley,” he said.

He said education and women empowerment would help social and economic development. Stating that  women entrepreneurs were playing a key role in the development of the State, Lokesh said several policies were introduced to encourage women entrepreneurs.

The IT Minister said the government was able to solve people’s problems instantly through real-time governance. “Owing to real-time governance, we could complete relief works in Titli-hit Srikakulam district in a record time and compensation was paid to the victims within 25 days. The government could be able to minimise human loss during the cyclone,” Lokesh asserted. He said when the State started its start-up journey, there were no large-scale internet facilities. Every  home will soon have high-speed internet facility.

A greenfield capital was being built in Amaravati, he said and added that the Union government had  given only `1,500 crore for the capital when `40,000 crore is required. Despite financial  constraints, construction of the capital city was going on at brisk pace, he claimed.

Porata Deeksha in fort city today

Vizianagaram: Arrangements are in place for Dharma Porata Deeksha scheduled at Ayodhya Maidanam in Viziangaram on Tuesday from 2 pm.  Public representatives, the district collector and the SP inspected the arrangements at the venue. As several ministers, including CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and other VIPs are likely to arrive here on Tuesday, police have been conducting checks on the suspected vehicles and also on the individuals since Sunday evening. However, the checks are being conducted at several places like Fort  Junction, MR College Junction, KL Puram, ice factory junction, LIC office junction and other areas. Police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement in the city from 6 am to 7 pm. Similarly they have also arranged parking places. The passenger vehicles, including RTC buses, have been asked to ply on diverted  routes.

‘Job training, key objective of Nestham’

VIjayawada: Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh has made it clear that the key objective of Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham scheme is  ensuring skill development and job training to beneficiaries and not giving `1,000 as allowance. As the number of beneficiaries crosses four lakh, Lokesh along with Youth Affairs Minister Kollu Ravindra organised a meeting with officials i and discussed on employability skills enhancement module, industry registration module and apprentice module to provide skill training to the beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp