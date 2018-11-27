Spl industrial park for women coming soon

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Panchayati Raj Nara Lokesh on Monday said the State government would develop a special industrial park for women entrepreneurs. He also promised to provide incentives to Women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at FICCI women’s conference here, Lokesh said Visakhapatnam would soon emerge as the IT hub of the State. “Many companies are coming forward to open their offices in the port city after it was developed as Fintech Valley,” he said.

He said education and women empowerment would help social and economic development. Stating that women entrepreneurs were playing a key role in the development of the State, Lokesh said several policies were introduced to encourage women entrepreneurs.

The IT Minister said the government was able to solve people’s problems instantly through real-time governance. “Owing to real-time governance, we could complete relief works in Titli-hit Srikakulam district in a record time and compensation was paid to the victims within 25 days. The government could be able to minimise human loss during the cyclone,” Lokesh asserted. He said when the State started its start-up journey, there were no large-scale internet facilities. Every home will soon have high-speed internet facility.

A greenfield capital was being built in Amaravati, he said and added that the Union government had given only `1,500 crore for the capital when `40,000 crore is required. Despite financial constraints, construction of the capital city was going on at brisk pace, he claimed.

Porata Deeksha in fort city today

Vizianagaram: Arrangements are in place for Dharma Porata Deeksha scheduled at Ayodhya Maidanam in Viziangaram on Tuesday from 2 pm. Public representatives, the district collector and the SP inspected the arrangements at the venue. As several ministers, including CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and other VIPs are likely to arrive here on Tuesday, police have been conducting checks on the suspected vehicles and also on the individuals since Sunday evening. However, the checks are being conducted at several places like Fort Junction, MR College Junction, KL Puram, ice factory junction, LIC office junction and other areas. Police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement in the city from 6 am to 7 pm. Similarly they have also arranged parking places. The passenger vehicles, including RTC buses, have been asked to ply on diverted routes.

‘Job training, key objective of Nestham’

VIjayawada: Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh has made it clear that the key objective of Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham scheme is ensuring skill development and job training to beneficiaries and not giving `1,000 as allowance. As the number of beneficiaries crosses four lakh, Lokesh along with Youth Affairs Minister Kollu Ravindra organised a meeting with officials i and discussed on employability skills enhancement module, industry registration module and apprentice module to provide skill training to the beneficiaries.