AP will decide PM if all TDP candidates win: Chandrababu Naidu

VIZIANAGARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that the TDP would decide the PM candidate of the anti-BJP front once people of the State elect all party candidates to Parliament in the coming polls. He went hammer and tongs against the Centre for deceiving the State by not implementing the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The Chief Minister said, “After Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured special status, I went to Delhi 29 times seeking implementation of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, but to no avail.”

Addressing the Dharma Porata Deeksha here, Naidu said only TDP MPs are fighting for the rights of the State at the national level, while the Opposition parties are playing dramas.

“We will complete the Polavaram project without Central support. Also, we are planning to lay the Kadapa steel plant’s foundation stone in December. Not a single promise made to the State by the BJP has been fulfilled so far. The Centre promised 11 Central educational institutions, Dugarajapetnam port, industrial corridor between Visakhaptnam and Chennai, Kakinada petro chemical complex, but none of them materialised. We will start the petro chemical complex on our own soon.”

Although the State has been suffering due to deficit budget of `16,000 crore, the Centre has not given more than `1,500 crore. The Centre has failed to provide even a single rupee to provide relief to Titli-affected people. The BJP ministers had time to inaugurate party offices in the State, but had no time to visit the cyclone-hit Srikakulam.

The BJP is exacting ‘revenge’ through raids by Central agencies such as CBI, ED and IT, on the TDP MPs. Continuing his tirade against Modi, Naidu asked if demonetisation has brought the elusive black money as promised by Modi? Terming the alliance with the Congress “historic” in the State’s interest, he said the Opposition parties, YSRC and Jana Sena Party, Naidu said both supported KCR in Telangana. They are not bothered about the State, but are more concerned about personal interests. Despite cyclone Titli playing havoc in Srikakulam district, Jagan had no time to go there, but attend court every Friday. Speaking on the recent attack on Jagan on October 25, he said, “It is all a drama.”

Referring to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Naidu said, “Pawan asked us to introduce a no trust motion against the Centre so that he could obtain support from other States where he was muted later.

The Chief Minister said the government will construct about 24,85,000 houses in the State.

The government was also planning to interlink Godavari, Krishna, Penna, Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers to eliminate water crisis in the future. He also promised a degree college in Vizianagaram besides upgrading Saluru CHC with 100 beds and interlinking of Vizianagaram rivers.