Contraversial video: Minister Ayyanna’s brother files police plaint

As the video went viral, a few TV channels also organised discussions on the subject.

Published: 28th November 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Roads and Buildings Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As a video clip having Ch Sanyasi Patrudu (known as Jameelu),  the brother of Roads and Buildings minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu from Narsipatnam constituency along with some YSRCP leaders and a few Maoist sympathisers went viral in the Social Media platforms since  Tuesday afternoon, many doubted whether Sanyasi Patrudu was planning to eliminate his minister-brother Ayyanna Patrudu with the help of some known rivals. 

Sanyasi Patrudu  along with his son lodged a complaint with the office of Babuji Attada, the superintendent of police  (Rural). "Some miscreants created a video on me stating that I am hatching a conspiracy for minister's elimination. 

Ch Ayyanna Patrudu YSRCP

