Corrupt politicos afraid of youth power: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that youth are vital for bringing change in the society and politics, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said he is determined to nurture 100 young leaders for every Assembly constituency in the State.

Interacting with students on Tuesday in Amalapuram as part of his ongoing tour of East Godavari district, Kalyan said politicians steeped neck deep in corruption are afraid of youth and they feel the power of youth will replace them.

“When the youth are determined to bring about a change, no one can stop them. Those ‘idiots’ fail to understand this. They do not understand that if their names are removed and even if they are oppressed, youth are powerful enough to change the society. You all are youth power and no one can oppress you. Strive for the change and make the society a better place. I will be behind you to support,” he told the students.

Elaborating the character of a leader, he emphasised on values, positive thinking and service-oriented approach. “A leader should be always ready to face stress, sacrifice his life and he should be decisive,” he said and added that power of leadership will only come when one owns up responsibility.

He said for it would take 25 years the type of leaders he envisages and he is ready to nurture them, while inviting the youth to join in releasing the dream of a better society and a better future.

He cited examples of discrimination against south India and instances of politicians hailing from North belittling those of the south. “This is wrong and this needs to be addressed before it becomes a big problem,” he said.

Describing himself as different from others, Kalyan said if MLAs who won on Jana Sena party ticket defect to other parties, he will not take to the streets like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, but will attend the Assembly and fight for his rights. “Why would I allow those who won from my party to join others? I will see that they resign and contest again,” he said. Kalyan also stressed the need for value-based education that nurtures future scientists and scholar and not mints out engineers factory style from corporate schools and colleges.

He assured a dignified life with self-respect to differently abled. Later in the evening, he addressed a public meeting in Mummidivaram of Amalapuram constituency in the evening.