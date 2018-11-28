Food Corporation of India staff stages hunger strike

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Category III and IV employees of the Food Corporation of India staged a hunger strike demanding resolution of their pending issue in Guntur on Tuesday.

The Bhartiya Khadya Nigam Karamchari Sangh, which supported the protest, called for pay fixation and other benefits for the employees. Vijay Bhaskar Naidu, district secretary of the union, said the staff would go on indefinite hunger stir if the management did not come to their rescue.

“The strike was called because the management has been harassing the staff over pay fixation for the past one year,” he said.