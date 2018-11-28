How Real-Time Governance Society helps Chandrababu Naidu evaluate his MLAs performance

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), which was established a year ago, not only becomes a platform to the people for bringing their grievances to the notice of the government, but is also a source for the ruling TDP to get feedback on the performance of its MLAs.

With less than six months remaining for the elections, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is allocating equal time for administration and managing party affairs.

It is learnt that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is depending on RTGS for getting information and giving directions to officials and party leaders accordingly.

While organising meetings with the party leaders, Naidu cautions the MLAs he had all data about them and that he will field only those having winning capabilities and directs them to mingle with public more. Though the Chief Minister says that he had various sources to get feedback on the efficiency of MLAs, a TDP leader said that RTGS is the main source of Naidu.

“After going through public satisfaction level on various government schemes, the Chief Minister gets constituency-wise data along with feedback. He will also get feedback on the efficiency of MLAs and will issue warnings to those leaders who are lagging behind in performance and ask them to improve their efficiency,’’ the TDP leader said.

Particularly, with the Opposition parties linking TDP MLAs with sand mafia, the CM has got the necessary information from RTGS on the role of the MLAs in sand mining. Naidu was keen on getting good name to his government by providing sand free of cost to the needy. However, disappointed with the negative feedback, Naidu has issued a warning to the party leaders involved in sand business.