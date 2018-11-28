YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Raja Sankalpa Yatracovers 3,333.9 km on 307th day

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Leader of Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s raja Sankalpa Yatra covered 3,333.9 km on Tuesday, the 307th day of his padayatra.

He walked 11 km everyday, covering M Venkampeta, Regalapadu Cross, Tudi Cross, Bodalapadu Cross, Panduva Cross, Navagam Cross, Neela Nagaram Cross, Panukuvala, Talava Cross, Attali Cross in Veeraghattam and Palakonda mandals in Srikakulam district.

A couple from Seethampeta in Denduluru constituency — Prasad and Sravani met him to thank him for saving their child.

“If not for Jagan’s timely help, our child might not have been alive today. We are grateful to him,” they said.

Padmaja from Veeraghattam met him and complained about the lack of proper health facilities in their village.