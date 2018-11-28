Tourists throng agency areas to experience the best of winter

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Night temperature in the city has nosedived with people running for cover from the chill. However, this has turned out to be the perfect time for the tourists, who can now experience the near-freezing cold in the Agency areas, such as Paderu, Lambasingi and Araku. Temperatures have dropped in the Agency in the past few days, providing the tourists with the best of the winter.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures at many places dropped, with nights turning chilly. On Tuesday, the lowest temperature of 15 degree Celsius was recorded at the Visakhapatnam Airport. According to the Regional Agriculture Research Centre (RARC) readings, the Agency shivered with 7 degree Celsius at Chintapalli, around 5 degree Celsius at Lambasingi, 9 degree Celsius at Paderu, 10 degree at Araku and 11 degree Celsius at Modakondamma Padalu.

According to the locals, Chintapalli and Paderu were enveloped in fog till 9 in the morning. With thick fog enveloping the roads in the early hours, motorists are finding it tough to hit the roads and are calling it a day by 4 pm to drive home safe. However, eager to experience the foggy mornings, many tourists are travelling to the areas around Paderu and Lambasingi in the night and are setting up campfires beside the roads.

Speaking to TNIE, IMD scientist Naga Ratna said, “With the north-easterly winds blowing, minimum temperatures will (further) drop at many places, turning days colder. The cold temperatures will continue for another two days and the hilly areas, especially the Agency, will record five to six degree Celsius temperature.”

