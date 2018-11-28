TTD to build new high-end ‘laddu’ kitchen

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to construct a ‘Laddu (Bundi)’ kitchen on the banks of the tank on the north-west side of the temple. Briefing the media about the resolutions passed at the TTD’s Trust Board meeting at Annamayya Bhavan here on Tuesday, its Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav, said the new premises would be built at a cost of Rs 21.75 crore with modern infrastructure. “Financial and administrative sanction for the project has already been given,” Yadav said.

As part of the plan to develop Tirupati as ‘Lake City’, the TTD is spending Rs 100 crore on Avilala Tank. The Trust Board approved Rs 42.71 crore worth tenders for works. In the first phase of the work, the basic earth work, boundary formation and natural boundary works have been completed.

The Trust Board has decided to provide incentives to outsourcing and contract workers. As part of the decision, unskilled workers will be segregated and their monthly wages will be fixed at Rs 7,500 to Rs 11,000. Semi-skilled workers would be paid wages ranging from Rs 9,500 to Rs 12,000.

The salaries of skilled workers will be between Rs 12,000 and Rs 13,000.

The board also sanctioned Rs 2.5 crore for construction of a compound wall and Gopuram along with some small constructions at Avanakshamma Temple in Narayana Vanam in Chittoor district.

For the first time, the Board has sanctioned Rs 28 lakh for the construction of an arch for Gangamma temple.

An amount of Rs 4.19 crore was sanctioned for the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple in Bhubaneswar.

