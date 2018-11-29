Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Locked House Monitoring System' app helps cops nab most wanted burglar in Kadapa

The LHMS helped the police act swiftly and catch the inter-state burglar and recover `12.45 lakh worth of stolen gold and silver ornaments.

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA:  A most wanted burglar who kept police on their toes for several months in three States was finally nabbed, thanks to the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), which has gained huge popularity among people in the district. 

The burglar, Sharif, who is facing 167 cases, broke into the house of a resident B Anthony in Proddutur town unaware of the fact that the house was under surveillance of police who were watching his every move on the monitors at the command control centre with the help of hidden cameras. Within minutes after the burglar entered the house, the police landed there and took him into custody.  

The LHMS helped the police act swiftly and catch the inter-state burglar and recover `12.45 lakh worth of stolen gold and silver ornaments. When Anthony had to move to Bengaluru on some work for a few days, he simply sent a request to the police through a mobile App to install a surveillance camera and secured his house.

Officials said they are giving wide publicity to the App. “The Blue Colts teams reach out to individuals and help them download the LHMS App on mobile phones,’’ an official said. 

