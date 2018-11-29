Distribute Andhra and Telangana electricity employees within six months: SC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development regarding the distribution of electricity employees between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which has been pending for the last four years, the Supreme Court bench on Wednesday directed concerned authorities to implement the recommendations to be made by the committee headed by retired judge Justice Dharmadhikari on the issue.

The bench ordered for taking up the process of distribution of over 1,200 employees between the two states within next six months. On Wednesday, the Apex Court bench questioned AP why it has not taken the employees who have opted for AP state.