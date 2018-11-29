YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: YSR Congress will back any party that grants 'special category' to AP

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that if the people of the State elect all the YSRCP candidates to Parliament, they would extend support to the party, which is ready to grant special category status to the State. The TDP had been continuing the same drama on the SCS, but with new actors this time. Congress itself announced the SCS to the AP during the bifurcation, he recalled, while commenting on the Congress-TDP alliance. The TDP used the BJP in the 2014 elections, while it will do it with the Congress in 2019.

At Palakonda public meeting, the first one in Srikakulam district, he said that social justice was rendered only to CM Ramesh, Sujana Chowdary, Rayapati, Devineni, Murali Mohan, Lingamaneni, Yerapatineni, Nara Lokesh, Pattipati, Narayana and other key leaders in the TDP by providing benefits in thousands of crores. The SCS did not cross their minds while allying with BJP for four years and the issue came to the fore after taking divorce from the BJP before the elections.

Jagan termed Pawan Kalayan as the partner of the TDP. Although Congress had announced the SCS to AP, why did they not incorporate the same in the State Reorganisation Act? he asked. If they had done it, we would have moved the court to achieve the status, Jagan said. He advised people not to believe the TDP, Congress, the BJP and the JSP and their promises. “Chief minister Chandrababu made several promises in the last four-and a-half years and none of them was honoured.

Rather than concentrating on farmers’ issues such as drought and input subsidy, Naidu incurred huge expenditure on boat races and air shows. He settles the matters with the contractors of Polavaram project on every Monday due to which he named Somavaram (Monday) as Polavaram. Some of the sub-contractors of the Polavaram are close associates of the TDP leaders and a relative of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu is one of them,” he alleged.

“Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti came like a brainwave to Naidu before the elections. Although 1.42 lakhs posts have been vacant in various departments in the State, no notification has been released till now. Naidu has done PhD in deceiving,” Jagan said.