Healthcare infrastructure firms pitch for Rs 188-crore greenfield medical park in Tirupati

A MoU was signed between Mages Electronics Parks and the Government of AP. (Photo: Twitter/ Lokesh Nara)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   In what could provide a fillip to the medical electronics manufacturing sector in the State, Mages-AP, a consortium of various healthcare infrastructure firms, has come forward to set up a greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Medical Device Park near Tirupati. The consortium, called Mages Electronics Park Pvt Ltd, consists of Dubai-based Al Bakara Plastic Industries LLC, Sri Siddharth Infratech Services (I) Private Ltd, and Medicube Healthcare Private Ltd.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed in the presence of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (IT,E and C) Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday. According to the pact, the consortium will invest `188.4 crore in development and promotion of a greenfield EMC at Tirupati in Chittoor district.“The manufacturing facility will be set up in an area of 200 acres of land and is expected to get about `800 crore of investment from constituent units that will be set up in the park.

The project is expected to create a direct and an indirect employment for 15,000 people,” the department officials said. Officials said that while the aim is to provide a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for the electronics medical industry, the park also intends to achieve a minimum of 50 patents in medical technology from Andhra Pradesh.

 “The other aim is to incubate at least 50 startup firms based on medical technology. Mages-AP will offer a single window service to all medical electronics services required,” the officials added.
The MoU was inked between Principal Secretary (IT,E and C) K Vijayanand and consortium heads.

