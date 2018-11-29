Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will recover stolen KG Basin wealth if Jana Sena wins polls: Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said if the Jana Sena comes to power, the first thing it will do is to recover the stolen wealth of KG Basin.  Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) too had accused Reliance of several irregularities in the KG Basin. Kalyan said this, while speaking to mediapersons at Amalapuram Satyanarayana function hall on Wednesday. 

Earlier, the Jana Sena Shatagna team put up a documentary about Konasima gas excavations. They should have provided employment opportunities to locals under corporate social responsibility (CSR). “If Jana Sena comes to power, I will seek to solve all troubles in Konasima by generating enough employment opportunities,” Kalyan said.

Why did IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy never raised their voices against the large-scale loot of gas and natural resources. They must either be afraid of Reliance, ONGC and Gujarat Petroleum Corporation or taking a percentage from them, he alleged. 

