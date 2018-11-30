Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan to highlight problems of farmers in Anantapur march on December 2

Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: Highlighting the problems of the farmers, particularly in Rayalaseema, and to protest the inefficiency of the State government in dealing with sand, granite and red clay mafias in the State, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will take out another Kavathu (March) in Anantapur on December 2. 

Disclosing the details of the event to the media here on Thursday, Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar said Kavathu would be held from Gooty circle to Clock Tower in Anantapur (around 2.7 km) from 4 pm. 
It will culminate with a public meeting at Clock Tower. Necessary permissions for the march and meeting were obtained, he added. 

“There was an overwhelming response from the people to Kavathu held by Jana Sena on Dowleswaram Barrage on October 15. It highlighted the problems being faced by the society and youth and stressed the need for a change in the political system. Similarly, in Kavathu at Anantapur, the public problems will be highlighted and the shortcomings of the government will be exposed,” he said. 

Manohar said Kalyan took up unique outreach programmes during his one-month tour of East Godavari district. “His approach to knowing people’s problems was different from others. He took up train journey and later bus journey to know the issues at ground-level and there has been a good response,” he said. 

He said East Godavari tour has concluded on Thursday and now the focus will be on Rayalaseema.  “Rayalaseema is suffering from drought and like never before, there is an acute shortage of rains. Farmers are suffering. All these issues will be highlighted in Jana Sena chief’s Rayalaseema tour. Starting December 2, the first phase of the tour will be for one week,” he said. Wall poster of Jana Sena Kavathu at Anantapur on December 2 was released by Manohar on the occasion. 

PK promises two seats to weavers 
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has promised to give two MLA seats to weavers’ community in the ensuring elections. He was interacting with weavers in Amalapuram on the final day of his visit to East Godavari district. He said that he became a brand ambassador of handlooms by wearing handloom products. 

