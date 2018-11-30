Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will the Ayesha Meera case ever be cracked?

Published: 30th November 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Ayesha Meera’s parents

By Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sensational rape and murder case of Ayesha Meera is turning 11 years in a month. The decision of the High Court to hand over the case to the CBI on Thursday brought the case to square one once again.

The nine months re-investigation of the case led by four senior officials of the SIT has failed to bring the decade-old case to a logical conclusion. 

The pertinent question that arises here is: Will the premier investigating agency in the country (CBI) unravel the mystery behind the murder of the B Pharmacy student?

When contacted, a senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said it is difficult for the CBI to unravel the decade-old case.  “In every case, circumstantial evidence plays a major role. In this case, SIT officials started its investigation with no evidence and they tried something. The same could happen to the CBI as the preserved evidence was destroyed in the lower court,” the official opined.

On the other hand, optimists like High Court criminal lawyer Pattabhi Vemulapati expressed confidence that CBI would definitely bring the real culprits to justice if the afresh investigation concentrates on victim parents’ point of view. 

“So far, all the police officers started the investigation from the date and day of the incident. For a change, if the CBI considers victim parents’ version and starts from this end, the CBI can complete the case in less than six months,” he opined.

He also said it would be good if the High Court monitors the CBI investigation.

Ayesha Meera case

