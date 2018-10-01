No darshan tokens for Peratasi month in Tirupati, says TTD

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: In view of huge crowd expected during the Peratasi month every year, the TTD has cancelled all tokens such as Rs 300 Seeghra Darshan, Divya Darshan and Sarva Darshan on October 6 & 7, October 13 &14 and October 20 & 21.

“All the gates will be opened and there will not be any special queue for VIPs to enter the temple,” said Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju on Sunday.

“Extra stock of laddus, prasadams, breakfast, tea, milk and food will be kept ready,” he said.

He further said that in October, the weekdays along with the weekends would also be equally filled with devotees and there would be nearly two-km long queues outside the temple premises.

“Apart from the normal staff, 120 personnel will be specially deputed to control the crowd on Peratasi Saturdays,” the JEO said.