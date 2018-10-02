Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eye on Andhra polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi to start door-to-door campaign today

The APCC is planning to explain to the people the promises made to the State once it comes to power, including SCS and reservations to Kapus, and its pre-poll manifesto at the national level. 

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Buoyed by the success of the recent visit of party president Rahul Gandhi, the AP Congress Committee (APCC) is all set to begin a massive door-to-door campaign at all the 44,000 polling booths in the State on Tuesday.  The campaign will continue till October-end. The campaign is part of the party’s pan-India programme Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

“During the campaign, we will explain to the people what the party intends to do after it comes to power at the Centre and in the State in 2019. The AICC has already resolved that the moment the party emerges victorious in the general elections, the first signature will be on the file according special category status (SCS) to the State,” said APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy. 

The Congress is taking up the campaign at a time when the BJP, after snapping ties with the ruling TDP in the State, is putting efforts to reach out to the grassroot level by organising booth meetings and constituting booth level committees across the State. 

