Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam gears up for Navaratri Brahmotsavams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the successful completion of the Salakatla annual Brahmotsavams, the TTD is now focussing its attention on the Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled from October 9. The temple of Lord Venkateswara is witnessing two Brahmotsavams this year.

Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju said expectations were high with regard to the turnout, as the festivities coincide with Dasara holidays and the auspicious Tamil Peratasi Saturdays. All restrictions in the darshan of the deity observed during the Salakatla Brahmotsavams will continue during the festival period and the Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets would be issued in a limited number on the succeeding days of the Garuda Seva slated for October 14.

Only Sarva darshan will be allowed on the day of Garuda Seva and there shall be no issuance of footpath tokens to pilgrims on the last three Peratasi Saturdays, which fall on October 6, 13 and 20. New darshan lines will be set up for the convenience of the ordinary devotees at Mulla Guntha and linked to the existing ones at Lepakshi Circle. The Navaratri Brahmotsavams will conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 18 with Rathotsavam (Golden chariot) the previous day.