YSR Congress general secretary Dharmana Prasada Rao moves HC for security

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fearing threat to his life in view of Maoists killing TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma at Araku in Visakhapatnam district on September 22, former minister and YSR Congress general secretary Dharmana Prasada Rao has moved the Hyderabad High Court seeking directions to the Andhra Pradesh police authorities to provide 2+2 security cover to him at the earliest.

AP state chief secretary, principal secretary to home, state-level security review committee, Srikakulam district SP and Intelligence additional director general were named as respondents. When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Justice A Rajasheker Reddy directed the court registry to tag the present petition with the one filed earlier by Dharmana seeking security cover and posted the matter to Wednesday for hearing and to pass appropriate orders.

The government counsel told the court that there was no threat perception to the petitioner. He has approached the court following the recent incident of killing the MLA and former MLA by Maoists. If a representation was made by the petitioner, then the State-level security review committee would examine it, he added.