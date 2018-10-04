YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy promises week off to women cops

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday promised a weekly holiday to women police constables if he becomes chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a gathering in a public meeting at Nellimara as a part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said that he would consider grievances of all sections of people in the State.

Nellimarla was made a hub of illegal mining during the TDP regime. He also alleged that the sand was being transported to Visakhapatnam illegally from Nellimarla. He said the lands for Bhogapuram airport were being acquired forcibly from the farmers and even cancelled the tenders that were allocated to the Airport Authority of India initially for kickbacks. Although the former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had allocated `220 crore for Ramateertha Sagaram project, the TDP government could not even complete the works in the last four and a half years, he said.

Four out of the total eight jute mills in Nellimara downed shutters which showed negligence of the TDP government towards the concerns of the public. As most of the 108 vehicles became defunct in Vizianagaram, patients, including pregnant women, were being shifted by autos to the nearby hospitals, the Leader of the Opposition said.

Jagan resumed his Praja Sankalpa Yatra from Kondavelagada village of Nellimarla Mandal. Kin of Rama Chandra Reddy from Visakhapatnam met Jagan at Nellimarla saying that they had been threatened by the aides of MLA Potala Rama Rao who wanted the withdrawal of the case filed against the MLA. Rama Chandra Reddy and his wife died in a road accident.