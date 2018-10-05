Chittoor, Nellore to be electronic hub soon

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Infrastructure plays a pivotal role in the development of the State if it has to be on par with China. Chittoor and Nellore districts will be developed as a hub for consumer electronics, defence and electronic, medical manufacturers; factories would be established here, IT Minister Nara Lokesh. The government has planned to produce electronic consumable goods worth least Rs 3 lakh crore, which amounts to half of the products used in the world.

During a review meeting with the District Collectors and other State-level officers of Chittoor and Nellore at Padmavati Guest House in Tirupati on Thursday, Lokesh, referring to his announcement to make Tirupati an electronics hub with 100 companies two years ago, said, he was confident of 1,000 companies setting up shop here.

He added that 25 companies, including Foxconn, Xiaomi, Dixon Technologies and Karbonn have already set up units, while some more, including mobile and consumer electronic majors such as Reliance, Jio, Holitech, Plextronics will also establish units soon. Lokesh announced that the government was planning to produce at least `3 lakh crore worth Electronic Consumable Goods in the state.