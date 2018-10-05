Home States Andhra Pradesh

I-T raids on TDP leader Beeda Masthan Rao's firms

Income Tax Department officials conducted raids on the firms of senior TDP leader and industrialist Beeda Masthan Rao in Nellore district and other places on Thursday.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Income Tax Department officials conducted raids on the firms of senior TDP leader and industrialist Beeda Masthan Rao in Nellore district and other places on Thursday. Mastan Rao is running aqua and other firms in the district and also in various parts of the country and IT officials conducted raids on the firms simultaneously since morning. Sources said raids were conducted at eight places across the country and seized documents related to his business activities.

They also raided aqua firms of BMR Group in Kavali, Damavaram, Ramatheertham and other places in the district. MLC and TDP district president Beeda Ravi Chandra is the brother of Masthan Rao. Mastan Rao had won from Kavali Assembly constituency in 2009 elections and lost the seat during 2014 elections as YSR Congress (YSRC) candidate Pratap Reddy who contested from there.

Now, he is concentrating on his own businesses.  Mastan Rao was Chairman of BMR group. He was also a member of Amaravati Capital Development Advisory Committee. It may be recalled that former legislator of Kavali, Beeda Masthan Rao was assured Kavali MLA ticket. 

