GITAM founder MVVS Murthi to be cremated with state honours tomorrow

The mortal remains of TDP MLC and founder-president of GITAM Education Society MVVS Murthi and his friend Chowdary (Chinna) will reach here by Sunday morning.

TDP leaders and admirers of departed GITAM founder-president and TDP MLC MVVS Murthi at his residence in Vizag on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The mortal remains of TDP MLC and founder-president of GITAM Education Society MVVS Murthi and his friend Chowdary (Chinna) will reach here by Sunday morning.
As the postmortem and other formalities were completed at the Alaska Hospital, family members of Murthi are trying to bring the bodies to Vizag at the earliest with the help of TANA representatives and their relatives in the US.

As the family members and relatives of Basava Punnaiah and Dr Siva Prasad are in the US, their last rites would be performed there itself. “The bodies will be brought here by an Air India flight on Sunday morning. Upon arrival here, Murthi’s body will be taken to his residence. Later, it will be kept at TDP’s city office to enable partymen to pay homage to the departed leader. The funeral would be conducted at the cremation ground near the GITAM at Rushikonda on the same day,” announced M Sri Bharath, grandson of MVVS Murthi.

M Bharadwaj, another grandson of Murthi, who lives in the US, will accompany the body. Former Rajya Sabha member Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and a few TANA representatives will also accompany the body. Meanwhile, the State government announced that Murthi would be cremated with full State honours.
Revenue officials finalised the site for the cremation near the GITAM in Rushikonda area and the cremation ground preparation works have begun.

Family members of Murthi would pay the market price for the government-allocated site for the cremation.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his Cabinet colleagues and a large number of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other party leaders are expected to attend the funeral.

Sampathipuram plunges into grief Four years ago,
Murthi adopted ‘Sampathipuram’ village in Anakapalle mandal. New roads with `2 crore estimates, a marriage hall, a drinking water facility and an Anganwadi centre were established in his adopted village. On Friday, ‘Sampathipuram’ residents visited Murthi’s residence and paid floral tributes to the departed leader.

