TTD cuts down on darshan tokens till October 21

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In connection with the Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence from October 10 to 18, the TTD has decided to cut down on darshan tokens (Divya Darshan, Sarva Darshan and 300 Special Darshan) on weekends till October 21. It has taken this decision as huge pilgrim rush is expected during the holy month of Peratasi and Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said that they have cancelled Arjita Seva tickets and VIP darshan so that more time could be provided for the thousands of ordinary pilgrims waiting in long queues for the darshan of the Lord.

The EO said that RTC will run special services for Brahmotsavams. “Plying of two-wheelers on ghat roads will be banned on October 14 in view of Garuda Seva. Special parking lots have been allotted near Alipiri and Srivari Mettu,” Singhal added.

He informed that nearly 3,000 Srivari Sevakulu, 1,000 Scouts and Guides, TTD vigilance and police will work round-the-clock to ensure hassle-free darshan to devotees during the nine-day celestial event. Cultural troupes from AP, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Karnataka, and Kerala will enthral devotees with their scintillating dance performances.

The EO said that 50 per cent of Arjita Seva tickets of Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple were made available on online for devotees from October 1 and the remaining could be bought at the temple booking counter.

Limited darshan

The TTD had resolved to provide ordinary darshan to the pilgrims reaching the town during the period in a limited number on a day-to-day basis, subject to availability of darshan hours.