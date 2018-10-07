Justice Kait transferred to Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Hyderabad High Court was re-transferred to the Delhi High Court. In this regard, the President of India on Saturday ordered transferring Justice Kait as judge of the Delhi High Court. He was directed to assume charge of his office in Delhi High Court on or before October 20.

Last month, acceding to the request of Justice Kait, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the Central government for his re-transfer to Delhi High Court. Today, the ministry of law and justice issued a notification stating that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, given his consent for transfer of Justice Kait.

In April 2016, Justice Kait who hails from Delhi High Court was transferred to Hyderabad High Court. He was born on May 24, 1963, at Kakaut village in Kaithal district, Haryana. After obtaining the law degree from Delhi University, he enrolled as an advocate in the year 1989.

He was appointed as standing counsel for the Central government in 2004 and continued so till his elevation as additional judge of Delhi High Court on Sept 5, 2008. He became a permanent judge of Delhi High Court in April 2013. On transfer, he assumed charge on April 12, 2016, as judge of the Hyderabad High Court and has been serving since then. In July this year, he made a representation to the Apex Court collegium requesting for his re-transfer to Delhi High Court.