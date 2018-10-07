Home States Andhra Pradesh

Justice Kait transferred to Delhi High Court

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Hyderabad High Court was re-transferred to the Delhi High Court.

Published: 07th October 2018 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Kait

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Hyderabad High Court was re-transferred to the Delhi High Court. In this regard, the President of India on Saturday ordered transferring Justice Kait as judge of the Delhi High Court. He was directed to assume charge of his office in Delhi High Court on or before October 20.

Last month, acceding to the request of Justice Kait, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the Central government for his re-transfer to Delhi High Court. Today, the ministry of law and justice issued a notification stating that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, given his consent for transfer of Justice Kait.

 In April 2016, Justice Kait who hails from Delhi High Court was transferred to Hyderabad High Court. He was born on May 24, 1963, at Kakaut village in Kaithal district, Haryana. After obtaining the law degree from Delhi University, he enrolled as an advocate in the year 1989. 

He was appointed as standing counsel for the Central government in 2004 and continued so till his elevation as additional judge of Delhi High Court on Sept 5, 2008. He became a permanent judge of Delhi High Court in April 2013. On transfer, he assumed charge on April 12, 2016, as judge of the Hyderabad High Court and has been serving since then. In July this year, he made a representation to the Apex Court collegium requesting for his re-transfer to Delhi High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justice Kait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices